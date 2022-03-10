Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed at $98.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.01% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 2.63% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.42% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Raytheon Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Raytheon Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.03 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.09 billion, up 5.53% from the prior-year quarter.

RTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $68.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.18% and +6.84%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Raytheon Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Raytheon Technologies is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.56, which means Raytheon Technologies is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

