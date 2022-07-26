Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s RTX second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 by 3.6%. Moreover, the bottom-line figure improved 13% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted earnings of $1.03.

Including one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of 88 cents compared with 69 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The year-over-year improvement in the bottom line was attributable to higher year-over-year sales driven by a solid summer travel season in the reported quarter.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Raytheon Technologies Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Raytheon Technologies Corporation Quote

Operational Performance

Raytheon Technologies’ second-quarter sales of $16,314 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16,444 million by 0.8%. The sales figure, however, rose 3% from $15,880 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Total costs and expenses increased 2.1% year over year to $14,978 million. The company generated an operating profit of $1,353 million compared with $1,282 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Performance

Collins Aerospace: Sales at this segment improved 10% year over year to $5,011 million in second-quarter 2022 driven by higher commercial aftermarket as well as commercial OEM sales.

Its adjusted operating income came in at $617 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $518 million.

Pratt & Whitney: Sales at this segment rose 16% year over year to $4,969 million, driven by growth in the commercial aftermarket, military as well as commercial OEM businesses.

Its adjusted operating profit was $303 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s operating profit of $96 million.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space: This segment recorded second-quarter sales of $3,570 million, down 6% year over year. Its operating profit was $315 million, marking a decline of 24%.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense: This unit recorded sales of $3,558 million, down 11% year over year. The unit recorded $348 million operating profit in the second quarter, down 35%.

Financial Update

Raytheon Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of $4,767 million as of Jun 30, 2022, compared with $7,832 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Long-term debt was $31,274 million as of Jun 30, 2022, down from $31,327 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Net cash inflow from operating activities amounted to $1,762 million as of Jun 30, 2022 compared with $2,049 million at the end of second-quarter 2021.

Its free cash flow was $844 million at the end of second-quarter 2022 compared with $1,302 million at the end of second-quarter 2021.

Guidance

Raytheon Technologies reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2022.

The company still projects adjusted EPS in the range of $4.60-$4.80. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Raytheon’s 2022 EPS, pegged at $4.76, lies above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

The company also continues to expect revenues in the range of $67.75-$68.75 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, pegged at $68.09 billion, lies below the midpoint of the company’s guidance.

The company still expects to generate free cash flow worth approximately $6 billion.

Zacks Rank

Raytheon Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Upcoming Releases

Here are a few defense companies that are yet to release their quarterly results:



L3Harris Technologies LHX: It is scheduled to release its second-quarter results on Jul 28. LHX holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



LHX delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.32%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for L3Harris’ second-quarter earnings, pegged at $3.16, has moved up 0.3% over the past seven days.



Spire Global, Inc. SPIR: The company is scheduled to release its second-quarter results on Aug 10. It has a Zacks Rank #3.

Spire delivered an earnings surprise of 7.7% in the last reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Spire’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $18.93 billion.

Northrop Grumman NOC: The company is expected to release its second-quarter results on Jul 28. It holds a Zacks Rank #3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s second-quarter earnings, pegged at $6.03, has remained unchanged over the past seven days. NOC delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.70%.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.