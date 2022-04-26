Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Q1 Earnings Top, Sales View Cut

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s RTX first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 by 13.9%. Moreover, the bottom-line figure improved 27.8% from the year-ago quarter’s adjusted earnings of 90 cents.

Including one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of 74 cents compared with 51 cents per share recorded in the year-ago quarter.

The year-over-year improvement in the bottom line was attributable to higher year-over-year sales as well as operating profit generated in the reported quarter.

Operational Performance

Raytheon Technologies’ first-quarter sales of $15,716 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15,799 million by 0.5%. The sales figure, however, rose 3% from $15,251 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Total costs and expenses increased 2.2% year over year to $14,664 million. The company generated an operating profit of $1,080 million compared with $1,013 million in the year-ago quarter.

Segmental Performance

Collins Aerospace: Sales at this segment improved 10% year over year to $4,824 million in first-quarter 2022 driven by higher commercial aftermarket as well as commercial OEM sales.

Its adjusted operating income came in at $584 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $332 million.

Pratt & Whitney: Sales at this segment rose 12% year over year to $4,529 million, driven by growth in the commercial aftermarket as well as commercial OEM businesses.

Its adjusted operating profit was $308 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s operating profit of $40 million.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space: This segment recorded first-quarter sales of $3,572 million, down 5% year over year. Its operating profit was $378 million, marking a decline of 3%.



Raytheon Missiles & Defense: This unit recorded sales of $3,527 million, down 7% year over year. The unit recorded $387 million of operating profit in the first quarter, down 22%.

Financial Update

Raytheon Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of $6,040 million as of Mar 31, 2022, compared with $7,832 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Long-term debt was $31,308 million, as of Mar 31, 2022, down from $31,327 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Net cash inflow from operating activities amounted to $476 million during the first quarter compared with $723 million in first-quarter 2021.

Its free cash flow was $37 million at the end of first-quarter 2022 compared with $336 million at the end of first-quarter 2021.

Guidance

Raytheon Technologies updated its financial guidance for 2022.

The company still projects adjusted EPS in the range of $4.60-$4.80. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Raytheon’s 2022 EPS, pegged at $4.79, lies near the higher end of the company’s guided range.

The company currently expects to record revenues in the range of $67.75-$68.75 billion, down from the prior guidance of $68.5-$69.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, pegged at $68.78 billion, lies above the company’s new guidance.

The company continues to expect to generate free cash flow worth approximately $6 billion.

Zacks Rank

