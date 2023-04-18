Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed at $104.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 5.72% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.68% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Raytheon Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, down 3.48% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.86 billion, up 7.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.03 per share and revenue of $72.29 billion, which would represent changes of +5.23% and +7.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% higher. Raytheon Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Raytheon Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.05, which means Raytheon Technologies is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. RTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.