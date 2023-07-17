Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed the most recent trading day at $96.32, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 1.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Raytheon Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, up 0.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.54 billion, up 7.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $72.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.44% and +8.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower. Raytheon Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Raytheon Technologies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.18.

Meanwhile, RTX's PEG ratio is currently 2.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

