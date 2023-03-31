Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed the most recent trading day at $97.93, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 1.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Raytheon Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.11, down 3.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.86 billion, up 7.26% from the year-ago period.

RTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.03 per share and revenue of $72.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.23% and +7.77%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% higher. Raytheon Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Raytheon Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.38. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.03.

It is also worth noting that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

