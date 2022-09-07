Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed the most recent trading day at $87.45, moving +0.33% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 5.2% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.37% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Raytheon Technologies as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post earnings of $1.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.52%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.28 billion, up 6.57% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $67.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.6% and +4.89%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Raytheon Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Raytheon Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.73, so we one might conclude that Raytheon Technologies is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that RTX has a PEG ratio of 1.78 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



