Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed at $88.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.36% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had gained 5.35% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RTX as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.92, up 130% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.78 billion, up 12.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $65.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.9% and +2.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. RTX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, RTX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.89. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.64.

We can also see that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. RTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow RTX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.