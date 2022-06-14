Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed the most recent trading day at $91.32, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 0.57% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Raytheon Technologies will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Raytheon Technologies is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.46 billion, up 3.68% from the prior-year quarter.

RTX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.77 per share and revenue of $68.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.71% and +5.75%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Raytheon Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Raytheon Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.07.

We can also see that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

