Raytheon Technologies Reaffirms FY23 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $4.90 to $5.05 per share on sales between $72.0 billion and $73.0 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.01 per share on sales of $72.43 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

