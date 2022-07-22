Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) investors are up 5.3% in the past week, but earnings have declined over the last three years

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) shareholders, since the share price is down 30% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 38%. On the other hand the share price has bounced 5.3% over the last week. But this could be related to the strong market, with stocks up around 6.1% in the same time.

While the last three years has been tough for Raytheon Technologies shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Raytheon Technologies moved from a loss to profitability. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

Revenue is actually up 7.4% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating Raytheon Technologies further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:RTX Earnings and Revenue Growth July 22nd 2022

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Raytheon Technologies the TSR over the last 3 years was 27%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Raytheon Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 13% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Raytheon Technologies .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

