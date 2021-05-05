Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Raytheon Technologies's Debt?

As you can see below, Raytheon Technologies had US$31.0b of debt at March 2021, down from US$46.2b a year prior. However, it does have US$8.58b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$22.4b.

How Strong Is Raytheon Technologies' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:RTX Debt to Equity History May 5th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Raytheon Technologies had liabilities of US$36.4b due within a year, and liabilities of US$50.9b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$8.58b and US$20.3b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$58.4b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Raytheon Technologies has a huge market capitalization of US$126.8b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While we wouldn't worry about Raytheon Technologies's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.2, we think its super-low interest cover of 1.8 times is a sign of high leverage. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. Even worse, Raytheon Technologies saw its EBIT tank 58% over the last 12 months. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Raytheon Technologies can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Raytheon Technologies produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 78% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Both Raytheon Technologies's EBIT growth rate and its interest cover were discouraging. But on the brighter side of life, its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow leaves us feeling more frolicsome. When we consider all the factors discussed, it seems to us that Raytheon Technologies is taking some risks with its use of debt. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Raytheon Technologies (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

