Raytheon Technologies Guides FY21 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 on Tuesday, aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) initiated its adjusted earnings and sales outlook for the first quarter and full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.40 to $3.70 per share on sales between $63.4 billion and $65.4 billion. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.46 per share on sales of $67.3 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.70 to $0.75 per share on sales between $14.8 billion and $15.4 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $0.70 per share on sales of $15.74 billion for the quarter.

