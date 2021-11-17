Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $88.9, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RTX was $88.9, representing a -3.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.32 and a 36.73% increase over the 52 week low of $65.02.

RTX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) and Heico Corporation (HEI). RTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.2. Zacks Investment Research reports RTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 53.79%, compared to an industry average of 9.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rtx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RTX as a top-10 holding:

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (FEDX)

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLI with an increase of 4.66% over the last 100 days. FEDX has the highest percent weighting of RTX at 9.61%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.