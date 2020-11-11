Dividends
Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.89, the dividend yield is 2.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RTX was $67.89, representing a -57.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $158.44 and a 41.29% increase over the 52 week low of $48.05.

RTX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Boeing Company (BA). RTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.16. Zacks Investment Research reports RTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -66.24%, compared to an industry average of -14.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RTX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have RTX as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)
  • SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)
  • Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)
  • iShares Trust (ITA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLI with an increase of 23.63% over the last 100 days. PPA has the highest percent weighting of RTX at 6.28%.

