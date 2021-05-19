Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.37% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $85.38, the dividend yield is 2.39%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RTX was $85.38, representing a -1.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.04 and a 64.45% increase over the 52 week low of $51.92.

RTX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) and Heico Corporation (HEI). RTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.79. Zacks Investment Research reports RTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.9%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RTX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RTX as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (SHLD)

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

iShares Trust (ITA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLI with an increase of 17.55% over the last 100 days. SHLD has the highest percent weighting of RTX at 8.33%.

