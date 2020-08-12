Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.26, the dividend yield is 2.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RTX was $64.26, representing a -59.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $158.44 and a 33.74% increase over the 52 week low of $48.05.

RTX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Boeing Company (BA). Zacks Investment Research reports RTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -62.53%, compared to an industry average of -20.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RTX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

iShares Trust (ITA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VIS with an increase of 45.25% over the last 100 days. PPA has the highest percent weighting of RTX at 6.49%.

