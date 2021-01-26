Raytheon Technologies Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $0.14 billion, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $1.14 billion, or $1.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Raytheon Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 billion or $0.74 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.5% to $16.42 billion from $11.69 billion last year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1.12 Bln. vs. $1.00 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.74 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $16.42 Bln vs. $11.69 Bln last year.

