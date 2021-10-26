Raytheon Technologies Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $1.39 billion, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $0.26 billion, or $0.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Raytheon Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.90 billion or $1.26 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $16.21 billion from $14.75 billion last year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.90 Bln. vs. $0.86 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.26 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q3): $16.21 Bln vs. $14.75 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.10 - $4.20 Full year revenue guidance: $64.5 Bln

