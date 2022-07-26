Raytheon Technologies Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.30 billion, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $1.03 billion, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Raytheon Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.72 billion or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $16.31 billion from $15.88 billion last year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.30 Bln. vs. $1.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.88 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q2): $16.31 Bln vs. $15.88 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.60 - $4.80 Full year revenue guidance: $67.75 - $68.75 Bln

