Raytheon Technologies Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX):

-Earnings: -$3.84 million in Q2 vs. $1.90 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.55 in Q2 vs. $2.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Raytheon Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.60 billion or $0.40 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.12 per share -Revenue: $14.06 billion in Q2 vs. $11.33 billion in the same period last year.

