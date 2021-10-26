Raytheon Technologies Boosts FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) raised its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2021, while maintaining annual revenue guidance within the prior forecast range. For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.10 - $4.20 per share on sales of about $64.5 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $3.85 to $4.00 per share on sales between $64.4 billion and $65.4 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.07 per share on sales of $65.17 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

