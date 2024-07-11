Raytheon Secures $1.2 Bln Contract To Provide Patriot Defense Systems To Germany

(RTTNews) - Thursday, RTX Corp. (RTX) announced that its subsidiary Raytheon secured a $1.2 billion contract to provide Germany with extra Patriot air and missile defense systems.

The agreement covers the latest Patriot Configuration 3+ radars, launchers, command and control stations, related spares, and support.

Tom Laliberty, president of Land and Air Defense Systems at Raytheon said, "With each additional Patriot system, Germany is enhancing its own air defenses and strengthening NATO's defense posture."

