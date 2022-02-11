Companies
Raytheon says it is a 'target' of a DOJ probe into industry hiring practices

Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Raytheon Technologies Corp said it is a target of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into hiring practices in the aerospace industry, the U.S. aerospace and defense firm said in a filing on Friday.

No criminal charge has been filed against the company or its affiliates, the company added.

Raytheon had received a subpoena in late 2019 focused on alleged hiring restrictions between Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of Raytheon, and some of its suppliers of outsourced engineering services. It also included requests regarding Collins Aerospace.

A former Pratt & Whitney employee and some other employees of outsourced engineering suppliers were charged in December for restricting the hiring and recruiting of engineers and skilled laborers in a way that violated antitrust laws.

"Raytheon Technologies is committed to complying with applicable state and federal laws and is cooperating fully with the government's inquiry," the company said in a statement.

