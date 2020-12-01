Raytheon (RTX) Wins $642M Deal to Support F-135 Program

Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s RTX Pratt and Whitney Military Engines unit recently clinched a contract for procuring performance-based logistics activities to support the F-135 propulsion system. The deal has been awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD.

Details of the Contract

Valued at $642 million, the contract is projected to be completed by November 2021. In particular, the Pratt and Whitney unit will offer maintenance of support equipment, common program activities, unique and common base recurring sustainment, common replenishment spares and a few more activities to support the F135 propulsion system.

The majority of the work related to the deal will be carried out in East Hartford, CT.

Growing Jet Demand Aiding F-135

Rising security threat from terrorist activities and adverse geopolitical situations have resulted in increased demand for defense products, of which combat aircraft constitutes a major portion. Given F-35’s advanced stealth capabilities, combined with fighter aircraft speed and agility, F-35 jet dominates the combat aircraft market.

Notably, Pratt & Whitney's F135 propulsion system powers all the three variants of F-35, the combat-proven fighter jet fighter developed by defense major Lockheed Martin LMT, with BAE Systems BAESY and Northrop Grumman NOC being the co-manufacturers. Notably, F135 is the world’s most advanced fighter engine, delivering more than 40,000 lbs. of thrust and unmatched advances in safety, design, performance, and reliability.

Therefore, as demand for fighter jets increases, with F-35 constituting a major portion of that demand, the need for its F-135 propulsion systems is also on the rise. This can be justified considering the latest deal won by Raytheon Technologies.

How Will This Deal Aid Raytheon Technologies?

Thanks to its wide range of combat-proven defense products, Raytheon Technologies continues to receive ample orders from the Pentagon and its foreign allies. Keeping up with its usual trend, during the third quarter, the company won a handful of notable contracts. Consequently, it witnessed record bookings of $8.4 billion, reflecting a 133% improvement from the prior-year quarter figure, which translated into a solid backlog of $70.2 billion.

These impressive results make us optimistic of the revenue growth prospects of the company, which, in turn, will boost its bottom line, over the long run. Impressively, the latest contract win should enable this defense major to boast similar record backlog in the coming days as well, thereby bolstering its growth trajectory.

Growth Prospects

Considering the U.S. government's current inventory target of 2,456 aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy, we expect production of F-35 jets to continue steadily over the long run. Consequently, Raytheon Technologies is also projected to witness more order inflows for its F-135 propulsion systems, as increasing number of F-35 jets will push up the need for propulsion systems. This in turn should bolster Raytheon Technologies’ top line in the coming days.

Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Raytheon Technologies’ stock has gained 13.2% in the last six months compared with the industry’s surge of 19.3%.





The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.



Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.



Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bae Systems PLC (BAESY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.