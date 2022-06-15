Raytheon (RTX) Wins $4.4B Deal for F-135 Propulsion Systems

Raytheon Technologies Corp.’s RTX business unit, Pratt and Whitney, recently secured a modification contract involving F135 propulsion systems. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, MD, has offered the award.

Details of the Deal

Valued at $4.39 billion, the contract is scheduled to be completed by September 2024. This latest modification adds scope for the production and delivery of F-35 Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter propulsion systems, including 152 F135-PW-100 and 26 F135-PW-600 propulsion systems.

Per the terms of the contract, Raytheon is required to supply long-lead-time components, parts and materials associated with F135-PW-100 and F135-PW-600 propulsion systems, along with spare engine power modules and other hardware.

The majority of the work related to this deal will be executed in different locations spread within continental United States.

F-35 & Pratt and Whitney

Over the past decade, a rapid rise in global terrorism and adverse geopolitical situations across borders have boosted demand for defense products, with combat aircraft constituting a major portion of that portfolio.



It is imperative to mention that the F-35 jets built by America’s largest defense contractor, Lockheed Martin LMT enjoy a dominant position in the combat jet market. With F-35 being one of the top-notch stealth aircraft, Lockheed enjoys a consistent inflow of contracts for the production, delivery of associated spare parts and other deals concerning the F-35 jet program.

For instance, in May 2022, the company won two significant contracts, worth $632 million and another valued at $398 million to support the F-35 program. Such contract wins by Lockheed also benefit Pratt and Whitney, which supplies the F135 engine that powers all three variants of the F-35 fighter jets.

Therefore, as the F-35 jet continues to dominate the combat aircraft market, Pratt & Whitney stands to benefit from order flow. The latest contract win is an example of that.

Growth Prospects

The production of F-35 jets is expected to continue for many years, given the U.S. government's current inventory target of 2,456 aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps. and Navy. Consequently, Pratt and Whitney is expected to witness more order inflows involving the F-35 program, like the latest one, which should bolster Raytheon Technologies’ top line.



Besides Lockheed and Raytheon, which benefit from the solid production target for F-35, Northrop Grumman NOC and BAE Systems Plc BAESY are also poised to gain as both of them are key partners in the F-35 program.



Northrop renders its expertise in carrier aircraft and low-observable stealth technology for the F-35 program. Being a pioneer in the development of manned combat aircraft, Northrop has a tradition of providing technological leadership in all aspects of military aviation and aircraft.

Currently Northrop boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2022 sales indicates growth of 2.6% from 2021’s reported figure.

BAE Systems’ short takeoff and vertical landing experience and air systems sustainment support F-35’s combat capabilities. The company provides an electronic warfare suite for F-35, including a fully integrated radar warning, targeting support and self-protection to detect and defeat surface and airborne threats.

BAE Systems has a solid long-term earnings growth rate of 7.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY’s 2022 sales indicates growth of 25.5% from 2021’s reported figure.

Price Movement and Zacks Rank

Raytheon’s shares have gained 2.2% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 8.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.