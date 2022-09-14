Raytheon Receives Contract From FAA To Modernize WAAS

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business (RTX), said it has received a competitive indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract from the Federal Aviation Administration with a ceiling value of $375 million over the next 10 years.

Task orders, valued at $215 million, were executed at contract award to provide technical refresh and Dual Frequency Operation (DFO) upgrades to the FAA's Wide-Area Augmentation System, or WAAS, a space-based precision navigation system, that will enhance safer air travel in support of the National Airspace System.

WAAS is a Satellite-based Augmentation System, which provides GPS corrections for critical navigation for the aviation community, first responders and other government agencies, ensuring pilots can land safely in austere environments, despite weather challenges.

