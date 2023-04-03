Raytheon Receives $1.2 Bln Contract To Provide Patriot Air Defense System To Switzerland

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Technologies (RTX) received a $1.2 billion foreign military sales contract from the U.S. Army to provide Switzerland with the Patriot air defense system, the company said in a statement.

The company noted that the contract includes five Patriot fire units and a quantity of Guidance Enhanced Missiles, known as GEM-T. The missile is proven to defeat tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and enemy aircraft.

The contract was announced by the U.S. Department of Defense on March 28, 2023.

