Markets

Raytheon-Rafael JV Bags $1.25 Bln Tamir Surface-to-air Missiles Supply Contract

November 21, 2025 — 08:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, Friday announced that its Raytheon-Rafael Protection Systems or R2S joint venture received a $1.25 billion contract to supply Israel with Tamir surface-to-air missiles including missile kits and test equipment.

The companies established a new facility in East Camden, Arkansas earlier this month with an investment of $33 million to support Israel Missile Defense Organization or IMDO to accelerate serial production of Iron Dome interceptors.

The new site will produce Tamir missiles for the Iron Dome Weapon System and its U.S. variant, SkyHunter for the Marine Corps' Medium-Range Intercept Capability program.

In pre-market activity, RTX shares were trading at $172.82, up 0.44% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.