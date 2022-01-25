Markets
Raytheon Projects Sales, Earnings Growth In 2022

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) said, for fiscal 2022, the company estimates: sales of $68.5 - $69.5 billion; adjusted EPS of $4.60 - $4.80; free cash flow of approximately $6.0 billion; and share repurchase of at least $2.5 billion of RTX shares. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.96 on revenue of $70.08 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter adjusted profit per share was $1.08 compared to $0.74, prior year. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.02, for the quarter.

Net profit was $685 million or $0.46 per share compared to $146 million or $0.10 per share. Sales increased to $17.04 billion from $16.58 billion, a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $17.26 billion in revenue.

Shares of Raytheon were down 2% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

