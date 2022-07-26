Raytheon posts 3% rise in revenue on air travel boost

Adds profit, segment revenue, outlook

July 26 (Reuters) - Aerospace and defense firm Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N on Tuesday posted a near 3% rise in second-quarter revenue, as a surge in air travel boosted demand for its engines and aftermarket services.

Raytheon, whose Pratt & Whitney segment makes engines that power the A320neo family of aircraft made by Airbus AIR.PA, has benefited from the travel resurgence that has prompted jet makers to raise production rates.

Net sales rose to $16.31 billion in the quarter ended June 30, from about $15.8 billion a year earlier.

The company's Collins Aerospace unit, which makes jet parts, reported a 10.3% rise in quarterly sales.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $1.30 billion, or $0.88 cents per share, in the quarter, from $1.04 billion, or $0.69 cents per share, a year earlier.

The U.S. defense contractor reaffirmed its previously provided outlook for full-year revenue and profit.

