RTX

Raytheon, Northrop Grumman Wins Contract For Additional Hypersonic Weapon Advancements

July 17, 2023 — 05:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Raytheon, an RTX (RTX) business, in partnership with Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), received a follow-on contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to reduce risk for future air breathing hypersonic systems.

Under the agreement, the Raytheon-led team will build and fly additional Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) flight vehicles.

"We applied learnings from each successful HAWC flight test to ensure that it is the most sophisticated system of its kind," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology for Raytheon. "Continuing this important program will expand our knowledge of hypersonic flight and allow us to deliver the critical capability our warfighters need."

