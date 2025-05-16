Markets
Raytheon Gets $580 Mln Follow-on Production Contract For Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band System

May 16, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Raytheon, an RTX (RTX) business, Friday said it has received a $580 million follow-on production contract from the U.S. Navy for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) system.

Under the contract, Raytheon will provide additional production NGJ-MB pod shipsets, including pods for the Royal Australian Air Force, as well as spares and peculiar support equipment.

"Offensive Electronic Attack provides a tremendous combat capability, protecting strike packages, kinetic weapons and high-value airborne assets across a broad range of missions," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. "With this contract, we'll ensure that our naval aviators in all theaters are better prepared to counter adversary threats and support the Joint Fight."

NGJ-MB is an airborne electronic attack system consisting of two pods containing active electronically scanned arrays that radiate in the mid-band frequency range.

Work under this contract will take place in Forest, Mississippi; McKinney, Texas; El Segundo, California; and Andover, Massachusetts through 2028.

