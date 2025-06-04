Raytheon Gets $1.1 Bln Contract To Produce AIM-9X Block II Missiles

(RTTNews) - Raytheon, an RTX (RTX) business, was awarded a $1.1 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to produce AIM-9X Block II missiles. This will increase production to 2,500 missiles per year.

Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon, said: "Through our partnership with the U.S. Navy, we are well-positioned to support this increased demand."

AIM-9X is the most advanced infrared-tracking, short-range, air-to-air and surface-to-air missile. It is configured for easy installation on a wide range of modern aircraft. A U.S. Navy-led joint program with the U.S. Air Force, AIM-9X is used by over 30 allied and partner nations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.