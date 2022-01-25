Raytheon fourth-quarter profit rises five-fold

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N on Tuesday posted a five-fold rise in quarterly profit as a surge in air travel during the holiday season boosted demand for its aerospace products and services.

Net income rose to $686 million, or 46 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $135 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.