Raytheon cuts revenue forecast on impact from Russia business suspension

Contributor
Nilanjana Basu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

April 26 - Aerospace and defense firm Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N lowered its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, hurt by the cessation of its activities in Russia.

The company expects full-year revenue to be between $67.75 billion and $68.75 billion, lower than its previous forecast of $68.5 billion to $69.5 billion.

(Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Nilanjana.Basu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

