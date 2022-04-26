Raytheon cuts revenue forecast on impact from Russia business suspension

April 26 - Aerospace and defense firm Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N lowered its full-year revenue forecast on Tuesday, hurt by the cessation of its activities in Russia.

The company expects full-year revenue to be between $67.75 billion and $68.75 billion, lower than its previous forecast of $68.5 billion to $69.5 billion.

