Raytheon Co Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Co (RTN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $883 million, or $3.16 per share. This compares with $833 million, or $2.93 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $7.84 billion from $7.36 billion last year.

Raytheon Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $883 Mln. vs. $833 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.16 vs. $2.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.12 -Revenue (Q4): $7.84 Bln vs. $7.36 Bln last year.

