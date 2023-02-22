Raytheon CEO says can support A320 output in mid-50s, backs Boeing target

Adds details

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Aerospace supplier Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N said on Wednesday it can support a production rate in the mid-50s range for Airbus SE's AIR.PA A320 aircraft this year, a target that appears slightly below the planemaker's planned output hike.

Industry sources have pointed to Airbus' current rate of 45 A320neo-family jets a month and a plan to exit the year at a fraction below 60 a month, Reuters reported last week.

Speaking at a Barclays conference, Raytheon Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes backed Airbus rival Boeing Co's BA.N planned 737 MAX jet production hike.

"There's an aspiration to get to 38 (737 MAXs) by the end of the year. We can certainly support that," Hayes said.

