Raytheon beats profit expectations on strong aerospace demand

January 24, 2023 — 06:45 am EST

Written by Mike Stone and Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Aerospace and defense major Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N on Tuesday beat fourth-quarter profit estimates, as strong travel demand across the globe boosted demand for its jet engines, parts and services.

The company reported an adjusted net income of $1.27 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.24, according to Refinitiv data.

