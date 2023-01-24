Raytheon beats profit expectations on strong aerospace demand

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Aerospace and defense major Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N on Tuesday beat fourth-quarter profit estimates, as strong travel demand across the globe boosted demand for its jet engines, parts and services.

The company reported an adjusted net income of $1.27 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.24, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Mike Stone and Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.