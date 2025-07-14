Raytheon Awarded Contract To Produce RAM Guided Missile Launching Systems

(RTTNews) - Raytheon, an RTX (RTX) business, was awarded a $74 million contract to produce RAM Guided Missile Launching Systems for the U.S. Navy. The company will provide several new launcher systems, refurbishments on current systems, and hardware required to support upgrades as well as various spares. Majority of work under the contract will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky and is expected to be completed by 2028.

"This contract marks the largest single order of U.S. RAM launchers in over two decades," said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon.

