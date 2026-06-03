Markets

Raytheon Awarded $515 Mln Contract For SPY-6 Family Of Radars From U.S. Navy

June 03, 2026 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Raytheon, an RTX Corp. (RTX) business, announced Wednesday it has been awarded a $515 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the SPY-6 family of radars.

The contract is a follow-on to the Integration and Production Support contract, which was awarded in June 2025, and includes upgrading Flight IIA destroyers with the SPY-6(V)4 variant.

Under the sole source award, Raytheon will provide continued support for the SPY-6 family of radars to the U.S. Navy, including the government of Germany with the potential for other countries to be added under the Foreign Military Sales program.

SPY-6 is now aboard two commissioned U.S. Navy ships and is installed on 11 others, all of which are undergoing various stages of testing.

Over the next decade, SPY-6 is expected to be deployed on more than 50 U.S. Navy ships, enhancing defense against air, surface, ballistic and electronic warfare threats.

SPY-6 is one of several radar programs designed and manufactured at Raytheon's Radar Development Facility in Andover, Massachusetts.

Raytheon is actively hiring engineers across multiple disciplines to support this critical program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.