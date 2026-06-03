Raytheon Awarded $515 Mln Contract For SPY-6 Family Of Radars From U.S. Navy

(RTTNews) - Raytheon, an RTX Corp. (RTX) business, announced Wednesday it has been awarded a $515 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the SPY-6 family of radars.

The contract is a follow-on to the Integration and Production Support contract, which was awarded in June 2025, and includes upgrading Flight IIA destroyers with the SPY-6(V)4 variant.

Under the sole source award, Raytheon will provide continued support for the SPY-6 family of radars to the U.S. Navy, including the government of Germany with the potential for other countries to be added under the Foreign Military Sales program.

SPY-6 is now aboard two commissioned U.S. Navy ships and is installed on 11 others, all of which are undergoing various stages of testing.

Over the next decade, SPY-6 is expected to be deployed on more than 50 U.S. Navy ships, enhancing defense against air, surface, ballistic and electronic warfare threats.

SPY-6 is one of several radar programs designed and manufactured at Raytheon's Radar Development Facility in Andover, Massachusetts.

Raytheon is actively hiring engineers across multiple disciplines to support this critical program.

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