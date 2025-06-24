Markets

Raytheon Awarded $250 Mln Contract From Mitsubishi Electric

June 24, 2025 — 08:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Raytheon, an RTX (RTX) business, said it has been awarded a $250 million contract from Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corporation for ESSM Block 2 licensed production. Raytheon will provide missile kits, parts, and components as well as technical support for missile production at MELCO in Japan. ESSM Block 2 is a short to medium-range, ship-launched, dual-mode, guided missile that has increased maneuverability and improved performance over its predecessor.

Japan is a customer nation of ESSM, which is managed by the NATO SEASPARROW Consortium composed of 12 nations.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
