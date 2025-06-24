Raytheon Awarded $250 Mln Contract From Mitsubishi Electric

(RTTNews) - Raytheon, an RTX (RTX) business, said it has been awarded a $250 million contract from Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corporation for ESSM Block 2 licensed production. Raytheon will provide missile kits, parts, and components as well as technical support for missile production at MELCO in Japan. ESSM Block 2 is a short to medium-range, ship-launched, dual-mode, guided missile that has increased maneuverability and improved performance over its predecessor.

Japan is a customer nation of ESSM, which is managed by the NATO SEASPARROW Consortium composed of 12 nations.

