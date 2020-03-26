Raytheon, Aerojet Rocketdyne Sign $1 Bln Deal For Standard Missile Programs

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Co.'s (RTN) Missile Systems business has reached a $1 billion, five-year strategic agreement to purchase propulsion systems from Aerojet Rocketdyne for Standard Missile products.

Aerojet Rocketdyne provides propulsion systems spanning Raytheon's Standard Missile family. For the SM-2 missile, SM-3 interceptor and SM-6 missile, Aerojet Rocketdyne supplies the majority of the solid rocket motors for these systems.

Also, for SM-3, the company produces the Divert and Attitude Control System, a high-precision, quick-reaction propulsion system that positions the interceptor to defeat incoming ballistic missiles.

