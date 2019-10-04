Raytheon About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (RTN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/8/19, Raytheon Co. (Symbol: RTN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.9425, payable on 11/7/19. As a percentage of RTN's recent stock price of $192.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RTN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RTN's low point in its 52 week range is $144.27 per share, with $209.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $193.11.

In Friday trading, Raytheon Co. shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.