Raytech Holding Limited Prices Public Offering of 25,985,000 Ordinary Shares at $0.20 per Share

Raytech Holding Limited announced a public offering of 25,985,000 shares at $0.20 each, expecting approximately $5.2 million in proceeds.

Quiver AI Summary

Raytech Holding Limited, a Hong Kong-based company focusing on personal care electrical appliances, has announced a public offering of 25,985,000 ordinary shares priced at $0.20 per share, expected to generate approximately $5.197 million in gross proceeds. The offering is set to close on July 1, 2025, pending standard closing conditions, with R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. as the sole placement agent. The company operates under a registration statement that was recently approved by the SEC. Raytech has over a decade of experience in sourcing and wholesaling a variety of personal care products for international brand owners, and forward-looking statements in the release highlight potential risks and uncertainties regarding future performance.

Potential Positives

The public offering of 25,985,000 ordinary shares at a price of $0.20 per share is expected to raise approximately $5.197 million in gross proceeds before expenses, providing necessary capital for the company's growth initiatives.

The Offering is being conducted under a registration statement declared effective by the SEC, ensuring compliance with U.S. securities regulations, which may enhance investor confidence.

Raytech Holding Limited has over 10 years of experience in the personal care electrical appliance industry, indicating a strong foundation and expertise that may attract potential investors and partners.

Potential Negatives

Pricing of the ordinary shares at $0.20 may indicate low investor confidence, given the low market valuation compared to potential competitors.

The offering of nearly 26 million shares could lead to significant dilution of existing shareholders' equity.

The need for a public offering suggests potential cash flow issues or challenges in financing operations without seeking external capital.

FAQ

What is the date of Raytech Holding Limited's public offering?

Raytech Holding Limited's public offering is dated June 30, 2025.

How many ordinary shares are being offered by Raytech Holding?

The company is offering a total of 25,985,000 ordinary shares.

What is the public offering price for the shares?

The public offering price is set at $0.20 per ordinary share.

Who is the placement agent for this offering?

R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

Where can I find the prospectus for the offering?

The final prospectus will be available from R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. at their New York office.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Hong Kong, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raytech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RAY) (the “Company”), a Hong Kong-headquartered company specializing in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners, today announced that it priced its public offering (“Offering”) of 25,985,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $0.20 per ordinary share on June 30, 2025.





Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $5.197 million. The Offering is expected to close on July 1, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.





R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. is acting as sole placement agent in connection with the Offering.





Loeb & Loeb LLP is acting as counsel to the Company regarding U.S. securities law matters and Zarif Law Group P.C. is acting as U.S. securities counsel for the placement agent.





The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-287842) (the “Registration Statement”), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 30, 2025. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus which is a part of the Registration Statement. A preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering has been filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering, when available, may be obtained from R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc., 40 Wall Street, 27



th



Floor, New York, NY 10004, at +1 (212) 293-9090.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About Raytech Holding Limited







Raytech Holding Limited is a Hong Kong-headquartered company with over 10 years of experience in the personal care electrical appliance industry. Through its operating subsidiary in Hong Kong, it sources and wholesales a diverse range of personal care electrical appliances ranging from hair styling, tooling, trimmer, eyelash curler, neck care, to nail care and other body and facial care appliances for international brand owners, providing integrated product design, production processing, and manufacturing solutions. For more information please visit:



https://ir.raytech.com.hk/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on July 30, 2024 and the Interim Report on Form 6-K for the six months ended September 30, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 10, 2025. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





Investor Relations





WFS Investor Relations Inc.





Janice Wang, Managing Partner





Email:



services@wealthfsllc.com







Phone: +86 13811768599





+1 628 283 9214



