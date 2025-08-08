Markets

RaySearch Laboratories Q2 Profit After Tax Declines

August 08, 2025 — 03:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - RaySearch Laboratories reported that its second quarter profit after tax was 30.8 million Swedish kronor compared to 61.4 million kronor, last year. Earnings per share was 0.90 kronor compared to 1.79 kronor. Operating profit declined to 36.4 million kronor from 79.3 million kronor.

Second quarter net sales declined to 304.9 million Swedish kronor from 318.9 million kronor, last year. Order intake amounted to 241.2 million kronor compared to 290.3 million kronor.

