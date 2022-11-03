Rayonier's (RYN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag

Rayonier Inc. RYN reported third-quarter 2022 pro forma net income per share of 15 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents.



Rayonier’s Southern Timber and Pacific Northwest Timber segments displayed solid results. However, weakness in the New Zealand Timber and Real Estate segments was noticed.



Quarterly revenues of $195.3 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $228.4 million.



On a year-over-year basis, pro forma net income per share and revenues declined 57.1% and 46.4%, respectively.



According to David Nunes, president and CEO of Rayonier, “We are encouraged by our third quarter results, particularly given the challenges presented by ongoing cost pressures, the recent slowdown in the U.S. housing market, and continued headwinds in China as it relates to our export business.”



Concurrently with its earnings release, RYN announced that it has entered into two separate agreements to acquire around 172,400 acres of high-quality commercial timberlands from Manulife Investment Management, a leading timberland investment manager, for roughly $474 million. The timberlands are located in Texas, Georgia, Alabama and Louisiana.

Segmental Performance

In the third quarter, the pro-forma operating income at the company’s Southern Timber segment came in at $22.5 million, up 75.8% from the prior-year quarter’s $12.8 million. This growth was driven by a rise in net stumpage realizations, higher volumes, higher non-timber income and lower depletion rates, partially offset by increased overhead and other costs.



The Pacific Northwest Timber segment reported a pro-forma operating income of $3.3 million, up from $2.1 million a year ago. The improvement was attributable to higher net stumpage realizations and an increase in non-timber income, partially offset by the write-off of timber basis due to a fire in Washington, lower volumes and increased overhead and other costs.



The New Zealand Timber segment recorded pro-forma operating income of $9.3 million, down from the year-earlier quarter’s $13.3 million. Lower net stumpage realizations, higher costs and a rise in depletion rates were responsible for the fall. However, it was partially offset by increased carbon credit sales, favorable foreign exchange impacts and higher volumes.



Real Estate’s pro-forma operating income was $4.3 million, down from the year-ago period’s $46.1 million. This substantial decline was due to a decrease in the number of acres sold and lower weighted-average prices.



The Trading segment reported $0.2 million pro-forma operating income in the third quarter compared with the breakeven results in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

Rayonier exited third-quarter 2022 with $260.9 million in cash and cash equivalents (excluding Timber Funds), down from $279.3 million recorded as of Jun 30, 2022.

2022 Guidance

Per management, the company is on track to achieve its prior full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance based on its results so far into 2022 and its expectations for the fourth quarter.



In its second-quarter earnings release, management had projected adjusted EBITDA to be between $310 million and $330 million.



