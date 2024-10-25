News & Insights

Rayonier’s Jesup facility resumes full production ahead of schedule

October 25, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) announced that its Jesup, Georgia facility has fully resumed operations ahead of schedule, following an isolated fire on October 11. All production lines have returned to producing on-grade material at full capacity. The Company continues to assess the financial impact of the incident, including potential insurance recoveries, and will provide further updates during its third-quarterearnings callon November 6.

