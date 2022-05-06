Rayonier (RYN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.80, changing hands as low as $38.70 per share. Rayonier Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYN's low point in its 52 week range is $33.58 per share, with $45.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.79.

