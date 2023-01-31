Rayonier (RYN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.16, changing hands as high as $36.19 per share. Rayonier Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RYN's low point in its 52 week range is $29.51 per share, with $45.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.13.

